Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to Launch

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Varanasi is readying itself with extensive security measures. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate four Vande Bharat Express trains connecting major cities, an event marking a significant moment in India's railway expansion.

As Modi arrives at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, heightened security is visible across the city. The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a stay at Banaras Locomotive Works, with a major highlight being the flag-off ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning.

Commissioner of Police Mohit Agarwal has revealed a three-tier security framework comprising drone monitoring and a 'no-flying zone'. Various BJP functionaries have ensured grand arrangements, reflecting the city's enthusiasm for welcoming Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)