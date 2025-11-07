IDB Launches Fully Funded Korea-LAC Tech Corps Program for Public Leaders

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has officially opened applications for the Korea-LAC Tech Corps Program, an ambitious scholarship initiative designed to empower public sector professionals from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) with cutting-edge skills in technology-driven public management. Funded by the Knowledge Partnership Korea Fund for Technology and Innovation, this program is a testament to the growing strategic partnership between South Korea and the LAC region, aimed at fostering digital transformation in government institutions.

A Unique Opportunity: Master’s Degrees in Korea’s Premier University

The program offers up to 23 fully funded scholarships to mid-level professionals currently employed in public institutions throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Over an intensive 18-month academic period, successful applicants will study in Korea at the prestigious Ajou University, which is renowned for its excellence in technology, innovation, and public sector leadership education.

Participants will graduate with dual postgraduate degrees:

A Master of Public Management (MPM)

An MBA in Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Business

This dual-degree structure is carefully designed to blend core principles of public governance with the latest advances in artificial intelligence, ICT applications, and digital innovation strategies—skills increasingly essential for tackling 21st-century governance challenges.

Fully Funded, World-Class Education Experience

The Korea-LAC Tech Corps Program is entirely cost-free for selected participants. The scholarship package includes:

Full tuition coverage for both degrees

Monthly living stipend

Round-trip international airfare

Comprehensive health insurance

Coverage of all program-related costs, including academic materials and administrative support

This generous funding ensures that financial barriers do not impede access to world-class education and cross-cultural exchange opportunities.

Eligibility: Who Can Apply?

The program targets mid-level public sector professionals with a strong commitment to innovation in governance. To qualify, applicants must:

Be currently employed in a public institution in Latin America or the Caribbean

Have at least five years of professional experience in public service

Demonstrate a strong interest in leveraging Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for institutional modernization and improved public service delivery

Proficiency in English, a critical requirement for international study, is also expected, given the medium of instruction at Ajou University.

Strengthening Regional Capacity Through Global Exchange

The Korea-LAC Tech Corps Program is part of the IDB’s broader strategy to boost public sector performance through institutional strengthening, leadership development, and international knowledge exchange. Managed by the Competitiveness, Technology and Innovation Division (CTI), the initiative embodies a forward-thinking vision for digital governance in the LAC region.

South Korea’s reputation as a global leader in e-government, digital inclusion, and AI adoption makes it an ideal partner for Latin America’s public innovation agenda. Through immersive learning and cultural experiences, participants will return equipped not only with academic credentials but also with practical insights, cross-cultural competencies, and networks of global peers that can inspire and inform real-world reforms in their home countries.

Building a Regional Ecosystem of Innovation Leaders

Beyond individual capacity building, the program seeks to create a critical mass of tech-savvy public sector leaders capable of:

Designing and implementing evidence-based public policies

Leading digital transformation initiatives in public administration

Promoting inter-institutional cooperation using data and AI tools

Fostering a culture of innovation and performance accountability

The long-term vision is to establish a pan-regional network of public innovators, supported by the IDB and aligned with global trends in smart governance.

Application and Deadline

Eligible candidates are encouraged to begin their applications promptly, as competition for the 23 available slots is expected to be intense. Application details, including eligibility documentation, academic prerequisites, and language requirements, can be found on the official IDB and Ajou University program portals.

This opportunity represents not only a transformational educational experience but also a unique platform for influencing the future of governance in Latin America and the Caribbean.