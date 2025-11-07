Left Menu

Nationwide Flight Cutbacks Loom Due to Government Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a national flight reduction due to the government shutdown, affecting 40 airports. Airlines like Delta and American have begun canceling flights. The order aims to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers. Airline disruptions and delays are anticipated across the entire US air transport network.

Updated: 07-11-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:49 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration's unprecedented decision to reduce flights nationwide, stemming from the prolonged government shutdown, is set to commence Friday morning.

Selected airports, including major hubs in Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles, across more than two dozen states will experience cuts, causing potential ripple effects to smaller airports in metropolitan areas like New York, Houston, and Chicago.

With over 780 flights already canceled nationwide, the cutbacks aim to alleviate the burden on air traffic controllers, working with mandatory overtime without pay. Airline routes to and from smaller cities may see greater reductions, impacting the overall US air traffic system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

