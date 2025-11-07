India's Ambitious Rare Earth Revival: Building a Self-Reliant Value Chain

India is accelerating its initiatives to bolster its rare earth resources and create a comprehensive domestic value chain, aiming to minimize reliance on imports. This strategy is driven by a growing need for these critical minerals, essential for technologies like magnets, electric vehicles, and wind turbines.

V. Chandrasekar, General Manager and Head of the Rare Earth Division at IREL India Ltd., highlighted at a recent CII conference that states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh hold substantial rare earth reserves. He underscored the challenges posed by current import restrictions from China, reinforcing the urgency for India to build its own value chain.

Chandrasekar advocated for strategic collaborations among public sector undertakings (PSUs) to enhance resource availability and technological capabilities. Moreover, India is receiving technical support from countries like Vietnam and Kazakhstan to bolster its rare earth endeavors, with ongoing backing from both the central and state governments.

