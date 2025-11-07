Workmates Core2Cloud Launches IPO, Charts Path for Growth

Kolkata-based Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Limited, a burgeoning name in the cloud and digital transformation sector, has rolled out its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a total of 34,23,600 equity shares. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 29,08,800 shares and an offer for sale of 5,14,800 shares, with each share valued at ₹10.

The IPO will be accessible to Anchor Investors on November 10, 2025, and to the general public from November 11-13, 2025. Trading will commence on the BSE SME Platform on a tentative date of November 18, 2025. The shares are priced between ₹200 - ₹204 each, with a lot size of 600 shares. The proceeds are earmarked for loan repayment and funding of working capital requirements.

Since its inception in 2018, Workmates Core2Cloud has marked its territory as an AWS Premier Tier Partner and has expanded its footprint across the globe. With a stellar financial performance and a client base across diverse industries, including IT, BFSI, and manufacturing, the company continues to solidify its status as a leading digital transformation partner.

