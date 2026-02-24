Delhi Schools Undergo Digital Transformation for Enhanced Safety and Infrastructure

The Delhi government has embarked on a pioneering initiative to digitally profile schools across the city, aiming to bolster infrastructure and safety, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Launched on Monday, the program focuses on detailed digital documentation to provide a comprehensive overview of existing assets and facilities.

Integral to the project is the digitization of every room using 360-degree imaging, complemented by drone-based surveys and GIS-based visualization, officials elaborated. This approach not only facilitates virtual walkthroughs but also aids in precise planning and budgeting for future developments in school infrastructure.

A key highlight is the structural safety assessments, involving visual inspections and non-destructive tests. Reports will undergo scrutiny by esteemed technical institutions. This large-scale digital documentation aims to align school infrastructure with Central Board of Secondary Education and National Disaster Management Authority standards, setting a benchmark for educational facilities.

