Left Menu

Satyakam Arya Takes Helm at Hino Motors Amid Strategic Industry Transition

Satyakam Arya has been appointed as President and CEO of Hino Motors, effective April 2026. This marks a significant leadership shift in Daimler and Toyota's integration of their commercial subsidiaries. Under Arya's leadership, DICV achieved major growth and sustainability milestones. Succession planning for DICV is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:44 IST
Satyakam Arya Takes Helm at Hino Motors Amid Strategic Industry Transition
  • Country:
  • India

Satyakam Arya is set to take on the role of President and CEO at Hino Motors, following approval, by April 2026. This appointment is a pivotal move in Daimler and Toyota's plan to integrate their commercial vehicle subsidiaries, Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors. Arya will be at the forefront of Hino's global operations in Tokyo.

During Arya's tenure at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the company witnessed remarkable profitability growth, expanded its customer base, and led sustainability initiatives. Achim Puchert, from Daimler Truck Holding AG, praised Arya's leadership, citing the company's shift to 100% renewable energy and industry-first innovations.

Currently, DICV is undergoing succession planning to sustain its momentum in the commercial vehicle market. Arya expressed enthusiasm for leading Hino Motors, aiming to enhance the company's 80-year legacy and capitalize on global market opportunities. His strategic expertise is expected to drive transformative success at Hino Motors.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

 Russia
3
Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

 India
4
Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025