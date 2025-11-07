Satyakam Arya Takes Helm at Hino Motors Amid Strategic Industry Transition
Satyakam Arya has been appointed as President and CEO of Hino Motors, effective April 2026. This marks a significant leadership shift in Daimler and Toyota's integration of their commercial subsidiaries. Under Arya's leadership, DICV achieved major growth and sustainability milestones. Succession planning for DICV is underway.
- Country:
- India
Satyakam Arya is set to take on the role of President and CEO at Hino Motors, following approval, by April 2026. This appointment is a pivotal move in Daimler and Toyota's plan to integrate their commercial vehicle subsidiaries, Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors. Arya will be at the forefront of Hino's global operations in Tokyo.
During Arya's tenure at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the company witnessed remarkable profitability growth, expanded its customer base, and led sustainability initiatives. Achim Puchert, from Daimler Truck Holding AG, praised Arya's leadership, citing the company's shift to 100% renewable energy and industry-first innovations.
Currently, DICV is undergoing succession planning to sustain its momentum in the commercial vehicle market. Arya expressed enthusiasm for leading Hino Motors, aiming to enhance the company's 80-year legacy and capitalize on global market opportunities. His strategic expertise is expected to drive transformative success at Hino Motors.
