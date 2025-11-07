Left Menu

NVT Quality Lifestyle Set to Triple Growth with New Luxury Housing Projects in Bengaluru

NVT Quality Lifestyle plans to triple its growth in Bengaluru's luxury housing sector over the next three years, aiming to develop 3 million sq. ft. of residential space by 2028. The company expects sales worth ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 crore annually, driven by new projects in key emerging areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:54 IST
NVT Quality Lifestyle Set to Triple Growth with New Luxury Housing Projects in Bengaluru
NVT Quality Lifestyle announces plans to expand in the premium and luxury housing segment with large-scale projects in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NVT Quality Lifestyle, a prominent developer in luxury real estate, has unveiled ambitious plans to triple its growth by expanding its footprint in Bengaluru's premium housing market. Over the next three years, the company aims to develop 3 million square feet of new residential space.

This expansion aligns with the burgeoning demand in the luxury segment, with Bengaluru positioned as the second fastest-growing market. NVT leverages its expertise and significant land holdings in Whitefield and Sarjapur to cater to this growth, addressing evolving consumer preferences in luxury living.

Dr. Vivek Garg, Founding Director of NVT Quality Lifestyle, emphasized the company's past leadership in luxury housing, citing its innovative integration of indoor and outdoor spaces and response to modern work-life needs. NVT plans to launch two major projects shortly, while exploring expansion into North Bengaluru to sustain long-term growth in the city's luxury housing corridor.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

Kremlin Denies Rift Between Putin and Lavrov

 Russia
3
Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka

 India
4
Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

Reliance Power Scandal: New Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025