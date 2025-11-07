NVT Quality Lifestyle Set to Triple Growth with New Luxury Housing Projects in Bengaluru

NVT Quality Lifestyle, a prominent developer in luxury real estate, has unveiled ambitious plans to triple its growth by expanding its footprint in Bengaluru's premium housing market. Over the next three years, the company aims to develop 3 million square feet of new residential space.

This expansion aligns with the burgeoning demand in the luxury segment, with Bengaluru positioned as the second fastest-growing market. NVT leverages its expertise and significant land holdings in Whitefield and Sarjapur to cater to this growth, addressing evolving consumer preferences in luxury living.

Dr. Vivek Garg, Founding Director of NVT Quality Lifestyle, emphasized the company's past leadership in luxury housing, citing its innovative integration of indoor and outdoor spaces and response to modern work-life needs. NVT plans to launch two major projects shortly, while exploring expansion into North Bengaluru to sustain long-term growth in the city's luxury housing corridor.