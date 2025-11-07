India's Economic Outlook: Riding the Growth Wave
India's economy is poised to grow over 6.8% this financial year, driven by strong consumption boosts from GST cuts and tax reliefs. The growth has been aided by sectors like agriculture and services. However, US tariffs on Indian goods and a pending US-India trade agreement could influence future projections.
- Country:
- India
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is optimistic that India will achieve economic growth exceeding 6.8% in the current financial year. This confidence stems from increased consumption spurred by GST rate cuts and income tax reliefs.
India's economy recorded an impressive 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter, driven predominantly by the farm sector and services. Despite concerns about achieving the lower end of the projected range, India's growth outpaces China's 5.2% GDP growth.
Nageswaran suggests the growth trajectory could improve further if the US-India bilateral trade agreement is finalized. Currently, steep tariffs from the US impact Indian exports due to unresolved trade issues, including India's oil imports from Russia.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economic growth
- GDP
- tariffs
- trade agreement
- US-India
- consumption
- agriculture
- services
- GST cuts
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: US-India Diplomacy at a Crossroads
India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement
India and Peru Forge Ahead with Intersessional Talks for Trade Agreement
India and New Zealand Drive Forward Free Trade Agreement Talks
India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations