India's Economic Outlook: Riding the Growth Wave

India's economy is poised to grow over 6.8% this financial year, driven by strong consumption boosts from GST cuts and tax reliefs. The growth has been aided by sectors like agriculture and services. However, US tariffs on Indian goods and a pending US-India trade agreement could influence future projections.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is optimistic that India will achieve economic growth exceeding 6.8% in the current financial year. This confidence stems from increased consumption spurred by GST rate cuts and income tax reliefs.

India's economy recorded an impressive 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter, driven predominantly by the farm sector and services. Despite concerns about achieving the lower end of the projected range, India's growth outpaces China's 5.2% GDP growth.

Nageswaran suggests the growth trajectory could improve further if the US-India bilateral trade agreement is finalized. Currently, steep tariffs from the US impact Indian exports due to unresolved trade issues, including India's oil imports from Russia.

