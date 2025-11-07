Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd reported a remarkable turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.25 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year, recovering from a loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income increased from Rs 177.59 crore to Rs 242.44 crore, marking a significant upward trajectory, largely attributed to strategic growth in contract manufacturing and services.

Chairman and Managing Director Ronak K Morbia emphasized their robust order book of nearly Rs 850 crore and highlighted improvements in working capital efficiency and profitability, positioning the company for continued growth heading into the second half of FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)