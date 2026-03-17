RSS Expands Reach with Record Growth in 'Shakhas'
The RSS has expanded its reach significantly, adding 6,000 'shakhas' in a year, now totaling over 88,000. Activities extend to remote areas like Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Organizational focus includes societal participation and social harmony initiatives. Recommendations for Hindu families include having at least three children.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has seen notable growth in the past year, with the number of daily 'shakhas' increasing by approximately 6,000, bringing the total to over 88,000 nationwide, as confirmed by a Sangh leader on Monday.
Rameshchandra Agrawal, an RSS leader, highlighted this expansion, stating that the organization's activities have now reached over 55,000 locations, including remote and tribal regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. Rajasthan alone hosts 12,109 'shakhas' and numerous Hindu conferences.
During a recent three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, held in Samalkha, Haryana, discussions centered on organizational expansion, social harmony, and societal involvement in nation-building. The RSS has also prioritized family dynamics, encouraging Hindu families to have at least three children for enhanced psychological development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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