Tripura's Financial Surge: CM Saha Unveils Budget Growth and Infrastructure Initiatives
Tripura CM Manik Saha announced a 5.52% budget increase for 2026-27, emphasizing capital expenditure growth and allocations for health, rural development, and education. The government plans significant infrastructure projects and improved health facilities while maintaining no new taxes. Additional pay enhancements include a 41% increase in DA and DR.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed today a significant boost in the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The 2026-27 budget stands at Rs 34,212.31 crore, marking a 5.52% increase from the prior year. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been acknowledged for his role in this development.
In his address at a press conference, CM Saha emphasized the government's focus on improving the economy through capital expenditure. The budget sets aside Rs 8,945.92 crore for this purpose, swelling by 13.19% from the previous year. Notably, there are no new taxes introduced in this year's budget.
Allocations for essential sectors reflect the state's priorities: the health sector receives a 25.29% increase, rural development has grown by 17.50%, and education sees a 4.43% rise in funding. Infrastructure development plans include establishing new health centers and educational institutions, aiming to elevate Tripura's public service offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)