Tripura's Financial Surge: CM Saha Unveils Budget Growth and Infrastructure Initiatives

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed today a significant boost in the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The 2026-27 budget stands at Rs 34,212.31 crore, marking a 5.52% increase from the prior year. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been acknowledged for his role in this development.

In his address at a press conference, CM Saha emphasized the government's focus on improving the economy through capital expenditure. The budget sets aside Rs 8,945.92 crore for this purpose, swelling by 13.19% from the previous year. Notably, there are no new taxes introduced in this year's budget.

Allocations for essential sectors reflect the state's priorities: the health sector receives a 25.29% increase, rural development has grown by 17.50%, and education sees a 4.43% rise in funding. Infrastructure development plans include establishing new health centers and educational institutions, aiming to elevate Tripura's public service offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)