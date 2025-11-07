SOUKYA Expands: New 100-Bed AYUSH Hospital Set to Transform Healthcare Landscape

SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, a globally renowned establishment for holistic therapies, is set to expand in Bengaluru with a new 100-bed AYUSH hospital. Situated on six acres of newly acquired land near its existing Hoskote campus, the facility will blend Allopathy, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and Yoga, among other traditional medical systems.

This expansion is a major step towards making integrative healthcare accessible to a wider audience. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹125 crore, reflects the growing demand in India for holistic health solutions. The expanded facility is aligned with the country's rising AYUSH market, which is expected to grow to US$ 200 billion by 2030.

Construction of the new hospital will commence in the next 6-9 months and will unfold in two phases. The first phase will establish 50 beds with key specializations, with full operation expected by FY 27. The facility will embody SOUKYA's commitment to holistic care, including initiatives like an organic food program and sustainable resource management. The expansion is timely and meets the surge in demand for integrative and holistic medicine in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)