Arvind Ltd's Profits Surge Amid Tax Strategy Shift

Shares in textile and apparel company Arvind Ltd rose nearly 6% on Friday after the firm announced a 70% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The company's stock closed 5.88% higher at Rs 328.45 on the BSE, peaking at Rs 333 during the day. At NSE, it climbed 5.92%, settling at Rs 328.30.

Arvind Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.74 crore, significantly up from Rs 62.77 crore in the same period last year, largely due to increased revenue and adjustments in deferred tax charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)