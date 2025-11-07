Left Menu

Arvind Ltd's Profits Surge Amid Tax Strategy Shift

Shares of Arvind Ltd surged nearly 6% following a reported 70% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The profit rose to Rs 106.74 crore, aided by higher revenue and deferred tax charge adjustments, signaling strong performance in the textile and apparel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:46 IST
Arvind Ltd's Profits Surge Amid Tax Strategy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares in textile and apparel company Arvind Ltd rose nearly 6% on Friday after the firm announced a 70% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The company's stock closed 5.88% higher at Rs 328.45 on the BSE, peaking at Rs 333 during the day. At NSE, it climbed 5.92%, settling at Rs 328.30.

Arvind Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.74 crore, significantly up from Rs 62.77 crore in the same period last year, largely due to increased revenue and adjustments in deferred tax charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwarji

Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwa...

 India
2
Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

 India
3
India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

 India
4
India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025