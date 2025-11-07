Left Menu

Shera Energy Sees Solid Growth, Expands Into Africa

Shera Energy Limited reports robust financial growth with a 30.04% increase in total income for H1 FY26, alongside strategic moves expanding into Africa by incorporating a subsidiary in Ethiopia, reflecting their commitment to global expansion and sustainable growth.

Shera Energy Limited, a prominent name in non-ferrous metal winding wires and strips, has demonstrated significant financial strength in H1 FY26, with consolidated total income soaring to ₹782.64 Crore, marking a substantial 30.04% year-on-year growth.

The company's EBITDA saw a remarkable 42.26% increase to ₹41.41 Crore, while profit before tax jumped by 62.09% to ₹21.12 Crore. Net profit also climbed by 57.39%, with a diluted earnings per share rising 48.19% to ₹4.92. Standalone figures were also encouraging, depicting a 20.97% uplift in total income to ₹508.13 Crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Naseem Shaikh attributes this growth to strategic initiatives in expansion, backward integration, and operational efficiency. Future plans include a copper cathode plant in Zambia and new product lines in India, alongside entering the Ethiopian market to bolster their African footprint and support global ambitions.

