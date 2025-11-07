Tragic Road Accident in Seoni: Couple Killed, Granddaughter Injured

A tragic accident in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of a couple and left their five-year-old granddaughter injured on Friday. The incident unfolded when a truck transporting urea fertilizer collided with their motorcycle.

The couple, identified as Faglal Masram, 55, and Jagti Bai Masram, 45, were en route to Mandhai village in Chhindwara district when the truck struck them from behind. Faglal Masram died instantly, while Jagti succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital.

Their young granddaughter, Kosmi Markam, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.