Tragic Road Accident in Seoni: Couple Killed, Granddaughter Injured

A heart-wrenching accident in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of a couple after a truck collided with their motorcycle. The couple's five-year-old granddaughter survived but is injured. The truck, loaded with urea for a cooperative, was traveling near Sangai village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of a couple and left their five-year-old granddaughter injured on Friday. The incident unfolded when a truck transporting urea fertilizer collided with their motorcycle.

The couple, identified as Faglal Masram, 55, and Jagti Bai Masram, 45, were en route to Mandhai village in Chhindwara district when the truck struck them from behind. Faglal Masram died instantly, while Jagti succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital.

Their young granddaughter, Kosmi Markam, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

