Air Travel Grounded: FAA Staffing Crisis Intensifies
The U.S. FAA has delayed flights at airports like Atlanta and San Francisco due to staffing shortages amid a government shutdown. Over 2,300 flights faced delays, with some concerns about controller morale. The shutdown has led to severe operational challenges with thousands of workers unpaid.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced significant delays at major airports including Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston due to air traffic controller shortages amidst the prolonged government shutdown.
The shortage is causing cascading flight delays which, as of early afternoon, had affected over 2,300 flights. The ongoing shutdown has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents working without pay, contributing to operational chaos and escalating concerns for safety and efficiency.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged the controllers' union to encourage staff to report for duty, stressing that their presence is crucial despite the financial strain imposed by the shutdown.
