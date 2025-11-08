U.S. Government Shutdown Forces Unprecedented Airline Flight Cuts Amid Chaos

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that airlines might face a forced reduction of 20% in their flight operations if the record-setting government shutdown persists.

Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration required a 4% cut at 40 major airports, impacting over 700 flights operated by the country's largest carriers.

The ongoing issue with air traffic controller absences has exacerbated delays, resulting in thousands of affected flights. Airlines are working swiftly to accommodate disrupted passengers as the impact deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)