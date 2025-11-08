U.S. Government Shutdown Forces Unprecedented Airline Flight Cuts Amid Chaos
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has signaled potential flight reductions of up to 20% due to a government shutdown. U.S. airlines, including American and United, are already facing significant cuts and delays due to air traffic controller absences. Airlines are scrambling to rebook affected passengers.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that airlines might face a forced reduction of 20% in their flight operations if the record-setting government shutdown persists.
Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration required a 4% cut at 40 major airports, impacting over 700 flights operated by the country's largest carriers.
The ongoing issue with air traffic controller absences has exacerbated delays, resulting in thousands of affected flights. Airlines are working swiftly to accommodate disrupted passengers as the impact deepens.
