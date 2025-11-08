Left Menu

Shein Set to Resume Operations: French Finance Ministry Lifts Ban

The French Finance Ministry has permitted Chinese online retailer Shein to resume operations in France. This decision comes after Shein cleared its platforms of illicit products. However, Shein will stay under strict observation, and ongoing judicial investigations against the company continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 01:13 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Finance Ministry on Friday granted permission for Chinese online retailer Shein to recommence operations in France. This move follows Shein's compliance in removing all unlawful products from its platforms, which was a condition set by the ministry.

Despite the resumption, the ministry emphasized that Shein will remain under rigorous surveillance to ensure adherence to regulations. The entity has indicated that any future violations could result in renewed actions.

In addition, the ministry clarified that the ongoing judicial investigations against Shein are still active. This implies that while operational activities have resumed, legal scrutiny has not ceased and the company's practices will remain under the watchful eye of French authorities.

