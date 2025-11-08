Shein Set to Resume Operations: French Finance Ministry Lifts Ban

The French Finance Ministry on Friday granted permission for Chinese online retailer Shein to recommence operations in France. This move follows Shein's compliance in removing all unlawful products from its platforms, which was a condition set by the ministry.

Despite the resumption, the ministry emphasized that Shein will remain under rigorous surveillance to ensure adherence to regulations. The entity has indicated that any future violations could result in renewed actions.

In addition, the ministry clarified that the ongoing judicial investigations against Shein are still active. This implies that while operational activities have resumed, legal scrutiny has not ceased and the company's practices will remain under the watchful eye of French authorities.