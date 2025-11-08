India Accelerates Towards Growth with Vande Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pivotal role infrastructure plays in economic growth, emphasizing that India's journey mirrors that of other developed nations. Speaking at the launch of four new Vande Bharat Express trains in Varanasi, Modi underscored the impact of infrastructure development on regional progress.

The newly introduced Vande Bharat trains, connecting key cultural and religious destinations, aim to bolster regional mobility, enhance tourism, and support economic activities. The Banaras-Khajuraho route, in particular, will connect places like Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot, further enriching India's railway network.

Joined by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi expressed that infrastructural advancements are not limited to bridges and highways but encompass overall development, enhancing the travel experiences for both residents and tourists.

