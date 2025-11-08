Traffic curbs likely in central Delhi over SC Bar Association walkathon, drainage work

Commuters in central Delhi may face traffic restrictions over the weekend due to two separate events -- a walkathon by the Supreme Court Bar Association and drainage improvement work on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road. In an advisory issued on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police said vehicular movement will be restricted in parts of the New Delhi area from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday to facilitate smooth conduct of the Supreme Court Bar Association's event. According to the advisory, traffic will be affected on Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road and several adjoining stretches.

Diversions will be in place from W-Point to Tilak Marg Crossing and C-Hexagon, and also on Mathura Road towards C-Hexagon, it stated.

''No vehicle will be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Tilak Marg Crossing and C-Hexagon during the event,'' the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted. The towed vehicles will be kept at the traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, it added.

The advisory further said that commuters going towards Dhaula Kuan may use Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent instead. Motorists have been urged to avoid roads such as C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Ashoka Road, Shahjahan Road, Purana Quila Road and Zakir Hussain Road between 7 am and 9 am.

Parking will be available at Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg and at the P-1 parking lot on Kartavya Path, it said.

The police advised commuters, especially those travelling to ISBTs, railway stations or airports, to plan their journeys in advance and make maximum use of public transport. ''General public and motorists are advised to be patient, observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at the intersections,'' the advisory said.

Meanwhile, another traffic advisory was issued in connection with the construction of a U-drain on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road. It said traffic movement will be restricted from 11 pm on Saturday till Sunday due to drainage improvement work being carried out by the Public Works Department.

Vehicles will be restricted on one or both carriageways between Outer CC Panchkuian Road and Panchkuian Road and vice versa, the advisory stated.

According to field requirements, traffic will be regulated or diverted at the intersections of Panchkuian Road with Bangla Sahib Road, RK Ashram Marg and Mandir Marg, it said.

''General public is advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads and use public transport to help ease congestion,'' it said. Commuters going to IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station and ISBTs have been advised to plan their travel in advance to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police urged motorists to cooperate with personnel deployed at the site, follow road discipline and report any suspicious objects or persons to the police immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)