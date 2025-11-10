Left Menu

US surpasses 10,000 flight delays Sunday in worst day of shutdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 08:45 IST
Airlines canceled more than 2,700 U.S. flights and delayed more than 10,000 on Sunday, the most disruptions on a single day since the U.S. government shutdown began.

Major airlines were dealing with a third day of government-mandated flight cuts along with rising air traffic controller absences, which has caused thousands of delays and cancellations. Delta Air Lines was especially hard hit, cancelling or delaying 52% of its mainline flights on Sunday.

