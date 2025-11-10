Left Menu

US suspends action in China shipbuilding sector probe for one year

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 09:01 IST
US suspends action in China shipbuilding sector probe for one year

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Sunday it would suspend for one year any action in its Section 301 investigations into China's targeting of maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance.

The suspension takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 10, USTR said in a statement.

"The United States will negotiate with China pursuant to Section 301 regarding the issues raised in this investigation," USTR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maldives inaugurates airport built with assistance from India

Maldives inaugurates airport built with assistance from India

 Ghana
2
UPDATE 1-Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks 

UPDATE 1-Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant bo...

 Global
3
BJP will bring Tatas back in Bengal if it wins 2026 assembly polls: Suvendu

BJP will bring Tatas back in Bengal if it wins 2026 assembly polls: Suvendu

 India
4
4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Welfare Department

4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Wel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025