US suspends action in China shipbuilding sector probe for one year
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 09:01 IST
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Sunday it would suspend for one year any action in its Section 301 investigations into China's targeting of maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance.
The suspension takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 10, USTR said in a statement.
"The United States will negotiate with China pursuant to Section 301 regarding the issues raised in this investigation," USTR said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USTR
- China
- Section 301
- The U.S. Trade Representative's
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-China halts ban on gallium, germanium, antimony exports to US, but controls remain
27 Kerala PSUs reported profit: State Industries Department
Australia linking cricket with politics against spirit of game: Afghan chief selector Asadullah
CPI(ML) Liberation will not allow setting up of industries in Bihar, alleges Amit Shah at Arwal rally.
China to exempt exports of Nexperia chips for civilian use