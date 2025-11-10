Kolkata Airport Incident: Quick Action Averts Potential Jet Mishap

Kolkata airport officials quickly managed a situation involving a potential engine issue on a private jet when smoke was observed just before take-off on Monday morning. The pilot acted swiftly, alerting Air Traffic Control (ATC) and returning to the taxi bay for thorough checks.

The immediate response by the airport authorities ensured the situation was brought under control. Sources reported that a separate pilot spotted smoke as the jet, carrying six passengers, prepared for take-off. Despite initial concerns, detailed inspections revealed no technical faults or fire risks.

After receiving clearance, the jet departed at 11 am without further incident. This event followed another when a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai made an emergency landing in Kolkata due to engine trouble. The airport's quick response underlines their readiness in potential emergency scenarios.

