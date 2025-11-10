Assam Launches Subsidy Scheme for Essential Food Items
The Assam government has introduced a subsidy scheme to provide essential food items like lentils, sugar, and salt at reduced prices under the National Food Security Act. Starting Monday, these items will be available at fair price shops across the state, with further price cuts planned for January.
On Monday, the Assam government launched a groundbreaking scheme to offer essential food items at subsidized rates, signaling a significant step under the National Food Security Act. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to make lentils, sugar, and salt more affordable for the state's residents.
In a statement, Chief Minister Sarma announced that prices for these essentials would be reduced further starting January. He highlighted the current prices: Masur Dal at Rs 69 per kg, Sugar at Rs 38 per kg, and Salt at Rs 10 per kg, emphasizing Assam's commitment to nutritional security.
The Chief Minister's Office revealed that over 33,000 fair price shops were involved in the scheme's launch, with special meetings held statewide. Beneficiaries, ministers, and MLAs gathered to mark the occasion, signaling broad support for the initiative aimed at achieving 'Antyodaya' for all.
