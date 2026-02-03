Excessive Salt: A Silent Danger to India's Heart Health
The Indian Council of Medical Research highlights the risk of high salt intake in hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasizes the government's efforts through the Eat Right India movement to raise awareness and promote healthier eating practices, including reducing salt consumption.
Excessive salt consumption is contributing significantly to the increasing cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Union Health Minister J P Nadda revealed this information to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this health concern.
In response, the government is actively implementing the Eat Right India movement, spearheaded by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This initiative aims to promote healthy eating practices and educate the public about the potential dangers of high salt intake. Campaigns such as 'Aaj Se Thoda Kam' urge citizens to gradually reduce their intake of salt, sugar, and fat.
The World Health Organization (WHO) advises reducing sodium intake to less than 2 grams per day, highlighting the importance of minimizing regular table salt usage as part of a comprehensive sodium reduction strategy. For those who do use table salt, the WHO suggests substituting it with lower-sodium options containing potassium, with some exceptions for specific health conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
