Guardians of the Sea: India's Coast Guard Enhances Maritime Safety
The Indian Coast Guard held the 23rd National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting, emphasizing improved inter-agency coordination and the use of technology to enhance maritime safety in India. Over the past year, the Coast Guard conducted 119 missions, rescued 108 individuals, and completed 14 medical evacuations.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to strengthen maritime safety, the Indian Coast Guard's 23rd National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting has thrown a spotlight on bolstering coordination between agencies. In the last year, the Coast Guard executed 119 missions, rescuing 108 people and completing 14 critical medical evacuations.
Held in Gift City, the meeting emphasized the role of the Coast Guard in orchestrating maritime and aeronautical search and rescue operations. Director General S Paramesh reiterated the commitment to preserving lives at sea and modernizing India's SAR operations, as well as the pressing need for improved inter-agency synergy.
Representatives from maritime and aviation sectors, including the Indian Navy and Air Force, discussed leveraging cutting-edge communication technology. Such measures aim to enhance reaction times and safety standards in the region, crucial for the 16,000 merchant vessels passing through India's maritime zone each year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet
India Takes Lead in Biotech Revolution: Minister's Vision for a Global Economic Transformation
Blazeup Launches from Nellore: Pioneering India's AI Revolution
India Faces Tough Challenge in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
India Gears Up for Junior Women's Hockey World Cup 2025