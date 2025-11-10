Guardians of the Sea: India's Coast Guard Enhances Maritime Safety

In a bid to strengthen maritime safety, the Indian Coast Guard's 23rd National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting has thrown a spotlight on bolstering coordination between agencies. In the last year, the Coast Guard executed 119 missions, rescuing 108 people and completing 14 critical medical evacuations.

Held in Gift City, the meeting emphasized the role of the Coast Guard in orchestrating maritime and aeronautical search and rescue operations. Director General S Paramesh reiterated the commitment to preserving lives at sea and modernizing India's SAR operations, as well as the pressing need for improved inter-agency synergy.

Representatives from maritime and aviation sectors, including the Indian Navy and Air Force, discussed leveraging cutting-edge communication technology. Such measures aim to enhance reaction times and safety standards in the region, crucial for the 16,000 merchant vessels passing through India's maritime zone each year.

