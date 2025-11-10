Left Menu

Singapore Leads Health Dialogue in Chennai with Expert Insights

SingHealth hosted a 'Caring for Your Health' event in Chennai, organized by Singapore Club Chennai. The program focused on preventive health and women's wellness, offering interactive sessions with leading Singaporean doctors. Speakers emphasized international healthcare collaboration and the significance of awareness in combating lifestyle-related diseases.

Updated: 10-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:55 IST
SingHealth Hosts Healthcare Awareness Event in Chennai, On Preventive and Women's Health. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chennai witnessed an engaging health-focused event, 'Caring for Your Health,' orchestrated by Singapore Club Chennai's Tamil Nadu Chapter, with leading Singaporean healthcare experts at the helm. Held to enhance awareness around preventive health and women's wellness, the event saw robust participation from both healthcare professionals and the public.

Graced by notable figures such as Mr. Mano Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk & Dairy Development, and Mr. Edgar Pang, Singapore's Consul-General, the event underscored the deep-rooted ties between Singapore and Tamil Nadu. Mr. Thangaraj hailed this cross-border collaboration for promoting health awareness and early intervention, crucial elements in fostering better health outcomes.

Highlights included Dr. Shephali Tagore from KK Women's and Children's Hospital speaking on women's healthcare, while Dr. Mark Ng addressed the significance of screenings and vaccinations post-40. The informative session concluded with lively Q&As, reflecting a commitment to improving health literacy across communities. The initiative illustrated a fruitful exchange of medical expertise enriching both nations.

