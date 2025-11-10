Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

The Indian Coast Guard conducted 119 missions, rescuing 108 individuals and completing 14 medical evacuations last year. At the 23rd NMSAR board meeting, the focus was on enhancing inter-agency collaboration to boost India's SAR capabilities. Key discussions included leveraging technology for better maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to fortify maritime safety, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) undertook 119 missions in the past year, saving 108 people and carrying out 14 medical evacuations, as reported at the 23rd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) board meeting on Monday.

The meeting, held in Gift City, concentrated on strengthening coordination and collaboration among various agencies involved in maritime and aeronautical search and rescue operations in the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR).

Director General S Paramesh emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation and the utilization of advanced technology to improve India's search and rescue framework, ultimately aiming for safer and more efficient maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

