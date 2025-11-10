US Aviation Crisis: Shutdown Sparks Chaos and Delays

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily grounded MD-11 planes after a tragic UPS crash in Kentucky claimed at least 14 lives. The decision affects over 50 cargo planes operated by UPS and FedEx. Boeing recommended the groundings while authorities conduct thorough inspections.

Amid an ongoing government shutdown, significant air travel disruptions have occurred due to air traffic control staffing shortages. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend, affecting major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned of escalating issues as Thanksgiving approaches.

In legislative developments, bipartisan discussions to reopen the government have gained momentum, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren challenges the defense industry's stance on right-to-repair legislation as funding talks progress for the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.