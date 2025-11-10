Left Menu

Continental Hospitals Launches Next-Gen Biobank to Revolutionize Global Biomedical Research

Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad has unveiled a cutting-edge Biobank, poised to accelerate AI-driven biomedical discovery worldwide. By integrating with AI platforms and partnering with global institutions, the initiative promises advancements in oncology, immunology, and more, enhancing patient care and scientific innovation.

Developed in collaboration with U.S.-based Chronicle Bio, the platform will accelerate discovery in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and neurological diseases.. Image Credit: ANI
The Continental Next-Generation Biobank was launched at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad, aiming to transform biomedical research through AI-powered discoveries and therapeutic development. The facility marks a milestone in integrating advanced biobanking with intelligent data systems for global health advancements.

Developed with Chronicle Bio, led by CEO Rohit Gupta, the biobank aspires to improve early diagnoses and treatment efficacy, aligning with global quality standards. It features collaborations with leading academic institutions, making it a pivotal bridge between India's clinical expertise and global scientific innovation.

The biobank will catalyze research in critical areas like cancer and rare diseases by leveraging AI analytics on diverse biological samples. It supports the development of diagnostic tools and personalized treatments, reinforcing Continental Hospitals' position in precision medicine. This initiative encapsulates the growing synergy between biomedical research and AI technology.

