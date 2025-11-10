Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Narrows Losses Amid Revenue Rise

Vodafone Idea reported a reduced net loss of Rs 5,524 crore for Q2 2025, compared to Rs 7,175.9 crore last year. Revenue climbed 2.4% to Rs 11,195 crore, with ARPU rising 8.7% to Rs 180. The company's total debt stands at Rs 2,02,951 crore.

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea announced that its net loss for the second quarter of 2025 has narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore from Rs 7,175.9 crore in the same period last year.

The company's regulatory filing detailed a revenue increase of 2.4% to Rs 11,195 crore, driven by customer upgrades and tariff hikes.

Average revenue per user also saw an 8.7% rise to Rs 180. Despite these figures, Vodafone Idea's debt remains substantial at Rs 2,02,951 crore.

