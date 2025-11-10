Vodafone Idea Narrows Losses Amid Revenue Rise

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea announced that its net loss for the second quarter of 2025 has narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore from Rs 7,175.9 crore in the same period last year.

The company's regulatory filing detailed a revenue increase of 2.4% to Rs 11,195 crore, driven by customer upgrades and tariff hikes.

Average revenue per user also saw an 8.7% rise to Rs 180. Despite these figures, Vodafone Idea's debt remains substantial at Rs 2,02,951 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)