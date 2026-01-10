Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Four men from Chalet village in Himachal Pradesh lost their lives, and one was injured in a collision between their car and a Punjab Roadways bus on a foggy Hoshiarpur road. Poor visibility was cited as the cause of the accident. The men were en route to Amritsar airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:28 IST
In a tragic incident on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, four men were killed when their car collided with a Punjab Roadways bus on Saturday morning. The police reported that dense fog dramatically reduced visibility, contributing to the fatal accident.

The victims, identified as Sukhwinder, Sushil Kumar, Brij Kumar, and Arun Kumar, hailed from Chalet village in Himachal Pradesh. An additional passenger, Amit Kumar, sustained injuries and was hospitalized at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

According to Kiran Singh, the Station House Officer of Hariana, the group was traveling to Amritsar airport when the car's driver failed to see the bus near Dosarka due to the heavy fog. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details about the incident.

