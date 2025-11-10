Leadership Transition at Britannia: Varun Berry Steps Down, Rakshit Hargave to Take Reins
Varun Berry, Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Britannia Industries, has resigned and will be succeeded by Rakshit Hargave. Berry's departure follows the company's strategy to focus on innovation and global expansion. N Venkataraman will serve as interim CEO until Hargave assumes the role in December 2025.
Varun Berry, the Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries, has announced his resignation, effective immediately.
The company has appointed Rakshit Hargave as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2025. During the interim, Executive Director and CFO N Venkataraman will take on additional duties as CEO.
This leadership transition aligns with Britannia's strategic goals to enhance innovation, expand globally, and improve profitability, as outlined by the board earlier this month.
