Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Britannia: Varun Berry Steps Down, Rakshit Hargave to Take Reins

Varun Berry, Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Britannia Industries, has resigned and will be succeeded by Rakshit Hargave. Berry's departure follows the company's strategy to focus on innovation and global expansion. N Venkataraman will serve as interim CEO until Hargave assumes the role in December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:26 IST
Leadership Transition at Britannia: Varun Berry Steps Down, Rakshit Hargave to Take Reins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Berry, the Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries, has announced his resignation, effective immediately.

The company has appointed Rakshit Hargave as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2025. During the interim, Executive Director and CFO N Venkataraman will take on additional duties as CEO.

This leadership transition aligns with Britannia's strategic goals to enhance innovation, expand globally, and improve profitability, as outlined by the board earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Triggers Nationwide Alerts

Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Triggers Nationwide Alerts

 India
2
Campus Clash: Punjab University Protest Sparks Political Storm

Campus Clash: Punjab University Protest Sparks Political Storm

 India
3
Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities

Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities

 Global
4
Gujarat Police on High Alert After Delhi Car Explosion

Gujarat Police on High Alert After Delhi Car Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025