Leadership Transition at Britannia: Varun Berry Steps Down, Rakshit Hargave to Take Reins

Varun Berry, the Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries, has announced his resignation, effective immediately.

The company has appointed Rakshit Hargave as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2025. During the interim, Executive Director and CFO N Venkataraman will take on additional duties as CEO.

This leadership transition aligns with Britannia's strategic goals to enhance innovation, expand globally, and improve profitability, as outlined by the board earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)