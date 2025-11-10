IT Professional Wins AED 100 Million Lottery Jackpot in UAE

Anil Kumar Bolla, hailing from Telangana's Khammam district, has hit the jackpot by winning a lottery worth AED 100 million, approximately Rs 240 crore, in the UAE. The 29-year-old, who works as an IT professional in Abu Dhabi, was announced the grand prize winner on October 27.

Bolla's family, residing in Bhimavaram village, expressed immense joy and gratitude following the news. Bolla's mother Bhulakshmi and father Madhava Rao shared their excitement, stating that the whole village was celebrating with them.

With a background in software engineering, Bolla had previously worked in Hyderabad before moving to Abu Dhabi two years ago. His win coincides with his mother's birthday, making it a double celebration for the family. The lottery win has also drawn attention from villagers and relatives, who now regard the family with newfound respect.

