Left Menu

IT Professional Wins AED 100 Million Lottery Jackpot in UAE

Anil Kumar Bolla, an IT professional from Telangana, wins a AED 100 million (Rs 240 crore) lottery in the UAE, bringing joy to his family and village. Bolla, originally from Bhimavaram, has been working in Abu Dhabi for two years. His win coincided with his mother's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:24 IST
IT Professional Wins AED 100 Million Lottery Jackpot in UAE
lottery
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar Bolla, hailing from Telangana's Khammam district, has hit the jackpot by winning a lottery worth AED 100 million, approximately Rs 240 crore, in the UAE. The 29-year-old, who works as an IT professional in Abu Dhabi, was announced the grand prize winner on October 27.

Bolla's family, residing in Bhimavaram village, expressed immense joy and gratitude following the news. Bolla's mother Bhulakshmi and father Madhava Rao shared their excitement, stating that the whole village was celebrating with them.

With a background in software engineering, Bolla had previously worked in Hyderabad before moving to Abu Dhabi two years ago. His win coincides with his mother's birthday, making it a double celebration for the family. The lottery win has also drawn attention from villagers and relatives, who now regard the family with newfound respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

 India
3
Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny Amid Massive $100M Corruption Probe

 Global
4
Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

Heightened Security Directives Issued by Odisha's CM Amidst Festival

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025