Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles to Debut on Stock Exchange

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle division is gearing up for its debut on stock exchanges come November 12, as detailed in a recent BSE notice.

The board of directors has informed trading members that the company, now known as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, will be listed under the T Group of Securities.

This listing comes in the wake of a strategic demerger that distinguishes the company's commercial and passenger vehicle businesses into separate entities, ensuring a clear distinction between the divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)