Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles to Debut on Stock Exchange

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment is set to be listed on the stock exchange on November 12. Following a demerger, the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses are now separate entities. The move marks an important step in Tata Motors’ restructuring, with shares to be traded on both BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:00 IST
Tata Motors' commercial vehicle division is gearing up for its debut on stock exchanges come November 12, as detailed in a recent BSE notice.

The board of directors has informed trading members that the company, now known as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, will be listed under the T Group of Securities.

This listing comes in the wake of a strategic demerger that distinguishes the company's commercial and passenger vehicle businesses into separate entities, ensuring a clear distinction between the divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

