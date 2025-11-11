Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Shutdown

In a bid to tackle the air travel chaos caused by the government's prolonged shutdown, President Donald Trump has ordered air traffic controllers to return to work immediately. Demanding prompt compliance, Trump threatened financial repercussions for controllers failing to heed his call and promised $10,000 bonuses for those who remain on duty.

The longest shutdown in U.S. history has left 13,000 air traffic controllers working without pay, with many taking secondary jobs to compensate for the loss. As flight cancellations continued to mount, Trump's statements shook airline stocks, including major carriers like American Airlines, Delta, and United.

Officials are struggling to determine the feasibility of Trump's financial threats and promises under union contracts. The situation has been exacerbated by a winter storm in Chicago, aggravating air travel disruptions. As staffing shortages persist, calls are growing for a resolution to the government shutdown that has negatively impacted both travelers and the aviation sector.