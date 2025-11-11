Flight Turbulence: Navigating Challenges Amid Federal Shutdown

Amid hopes of the federal shutdown concluding, U.S. air travelers experience significant disruptions. The FAA has enforced cutbacks on flights due to safety concerns, reducing flights by up to 10% this week, rising to 20% if the shutdown persists.

Currently, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents work without pay, causing staff shortages. Over the weekend, air travel delays impacted over 1.2 million passengers.

Until the shutdown ends, delays will continue. If it extends, travel plans during Thanksgiving could be affected, escalating the nationwide travel challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)