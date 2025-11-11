The Changing Face of Singles' Day: How Economic Concerns Shape China's Mega Sale

Alice Zhang, like many others in Guangzhou, has significantly scaled back her Singles' Day spending, reflecting a broader trend among Chinese consumers prioritizing necessities amid economic uncertainty.

Singles' Day, initiated by Alibaba in 2009, has evolved into an extended sales period watched closely as an economic indicator. This year, it began earlier, aiming to invigorate a sluggish consumer economy.

Despite marketing efforts by giants such as Alibaba and JD.com, consumer enthusiasm remains tepid, influenced by governmental rebate initiatives. The focus has shifted to Southeast Asian markets due to tariff changes impacting U.S. sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)