XLRI Jamshedpur Achieves Landmark Summer Placements for 2025 Batch

XLRI - Xavier School of Management, located in Jamshedpur, India, has announced the completion of its Summer Internship Placement process for the 2025-27 batch. This process involved participation from 583 students across the institution's Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses.

The cohort secured a total of 584 offers from 114 esteemed organizations, including 28 new recruiters. These placements spanned a range of key business sectors, such as Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, and Human Resources. XLRI's students earned an impressive average stipend of INR 1.6 lakh per month, with a median value at INR 1.55 lakh.

In a statement, XLRI Director, Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George S.J., lauded the achievements, emphasizing the institution's legacy of excellence and expressing gratitude towards recruiting partners. He highlighted the role of XLRI in shaping responsible business leaders amidst dynamic market conditions.