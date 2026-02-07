Left Menu

Ayurveda and Modern Oncology: A New Era in Cancer Care at AIIA Goa

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, offers an innovative integrative oncology approach combining modern treatments with ayurveda and yoga to improve cancer patients' quality of life. The center provides multidisciplinary care, enhancing survivorship and addressing critical gaps in conventional cancer treatments.

Ayurveda and Modern Oncology: A New Era in Cancer Care at AIIA Goa
The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa is pioneering a transformative integration of modern oncology with traditional ayurveda and yoga, significantly improving the quality of life for cancer patients. Since its inception in November 2025, their Integrative Oncology outpatient department has supported over 150 patients, offering a comprehensive, patient-centered care model.

According to Dr. Pradeepkumar Prajapati, Director of AIIA, the initiative focuses on restoring dignity, functionality, and overall well-being. Integrative therapy includes Ayurvedic Rasayana therapy, lifestyle modifications, and psychological counseling, reflecting a holistic approach where ayurveda complements conventional oncology.

Driven by positive outcomes, the center continues to expand its influence, supported by a tripartite MoU with the Government of Goa and ACTREC-Tata Memorial Centre. This initiative aligns with the National Health Policy-2017, advocating integrative healthcare and positioning Goa as a global wellness hub.

