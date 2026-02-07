India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Transcontinental Cooperation

India and the United States announced on Saturday that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at increasing bilateral trade by reducing tariffs on a wide array of goods.

Under the agreement, tariffs on Indian goods entering the US will drop from 50% to 18%, while India will eliminate or cut import duties on all US industrial goods and many agricultural products, according to a joint statement. Additionally, the deal opens up opportunities for India to purchase up to USD 500 billion in US energy products, aircraft, and other high-value goods over the next five years.

The agreement marks a significant reduction in trade barriers, providing expansive market access and promising a boon for India's farmers, entrepreneurs, and exporters. The development has been hailed as a mutual commitment to trade liberalization and economic cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)