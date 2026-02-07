Left Menu

India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Transcontinental Cooperation

India and the US have announced a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs and boosting bilateral trade. The US will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, while India will eliminate duties on US industrial and agricultural products. The deal promises new economic opportunities and job creation in India, particularly in its export sectors.

  • India

India and the United States announced on Saturday that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at increasing bilateral trade by reducing tariffs on a wide array of goods.

Under the agreement, tariffs on Indian goods entering the US will drop from 50% to 18%, while India will eliminate or cut import duties on all US industrial goods and many agricultural products, according to a joint statement. Additionally, the deal opens up opportunities for India to purchase up to USD 500 billion in US energy products, aircraft, and other high-value goods over the next five years.

The agreement marks a significant reduction in trade barriers, providing expansive market access and promising a boon for India's farmers, entrepreneurs, and exporters. The development has been hailed as a mutual commitment to trade liberalization and economic cooperation between the two nations.

