Cultural Bridges: Angel Yeast Group Trains Future Leaders in Global Expansion

Angel Yeast Group has launched a training program for 29 Indonesian employees at its Yichang headquarters in China. The initiative, aimed at developing skilled professionals, supports the upcoming Angel facility in Lampung, Indonesia.

As part of the comprehensive program, employees are learning yeast production techniques while experiencing traditional Chinese culture, particularly during the Spring Festival. This cultural immersion complements the technical training provided.

The Indonesia project, a milestone in Angel's global strategy, will include a yeast production line and a wastewater treatment facility. It promotes sustainability through local resource utilization and aligns with circular economy principles, contributing significantly to local industry and economy.

