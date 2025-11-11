Left Menu

Midnight Inferno: Miracle Escape for 29 Passengers

A private bus caught fire on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Telangana, but all 29 passengers escaped unhurt. Alerted by smoke, the driver quickly evacuated passengers before the bus was engulfed in flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Updated: 11-11-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus caught fire on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in Telangana's Nalgonda district early Tuesday, according to the police.

Fortunately, none of the 29 passengers were injured during the incident, which occurred in Chityal mandal at around 1.45 AM. The bus was en route to Kandukur in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad.

The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine and promptly stopped the vehicle, instructing passengers to disembark. Moments after they exited, the bus was enveloped in flames, reported Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police, Sharath Chandra Pawar.

Police teams responded swiftly, and two fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

