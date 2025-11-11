Left Menu

Sony's Profit Soars: Demon Slayer and Tech Divisions Drive Strong Quarterly Earnings

Sony's profit grew 7% in July-September, fueled by the blockbuster film 'Demon Slayer' and robust streaming services. Sony's revenue from music and computer chips also rose, boosting profits to 311 billion yen ($2 billion). The company expects a fiscal year profit of 1.05 trillion yen ($6.8 billion).

Updated: 11-11-2025 13:26 IST
Sony Corp., the renowned Japanese electronics and entertainment titan, posted a 7% increase in profits for the July-September quarter, the company announced on Tuesday. This surge was partially driven by the astounding success of the film 'Demon Slayer.'

The company's streaming services, music business, and computer chips division also contributed to an elevated quarterly profit of 311 billion yen, equivalent to $2 billion, compared to 291.8 billion yen from the previous year. Additionally, Sony's sales of PlayStation video game consoles rose by 5% reaching 3.1 trillion yen, or $20 billion.

Despite facing setbacks from U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, which cut 30 billion yen from its annual income, Sony has raised its fiscal year profit forecast to 1.05 trillion yen, or $6.8 billion. The company is banking on continued robust returns from 'Demon Slayer' and expects strength from its music publishing division to counteract any losses.

