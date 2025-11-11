Kerala and UAE Forge Stronger Ties: A Leap in Bilateral Cooperation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, currently on a diplomatic visit to the UAE, engaged in important discussions with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and explored ways to build upon the existing economic and developmental ties between the two regions.

Vijayan's delegation included top officials, highlighting the significance of the meeting. Both sides shared strategic visions that aim to solidify partnerships across various sectors, creating fertile ground for new investment projects that align with mutual interests.

Prominent attendees included Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Their presence underscores the commitment to elevating the collaboration between Kerala and the UAE.

