Diplomatic Dialogues: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Ukrainian President
In a significant diplomatic meeting, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Jeddah to discuss regional tensions and the Ukrainian crisis. The discussions highlighted Kyiv's previous offer to assist in dealing with Iranian drones, though details remained undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:36 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in diplomatic talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Jeddah, focusing on regional escalation and the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, according to the Saudi state news agency.
While the detailed outcomes of the meeting weren't disclosed, it underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts in addressing regional conflicts.
This meeting follows an earlier discussion where President Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's offer to assist in tackling Iranian drone threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)