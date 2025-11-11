Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: Varun Berry Bids Farewell to Britannia

Britannia Industries saw a 3% dip in its stock after the resignation of its Vice-Chairman, MD, and CEO, Varun Berry. Rakshit Hargave is set to take over as CEO in 2025. In the interim, N Venkataraman will act as CEO. Berry joined Britannia in 2013 and became the top executive this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:24 IST
Leadership Shakeup: Varun Berry Bids Farewell to Britannia
  • Country:
  • India

Britannia Industries experienced a downturn in its stock value, closing 3% lower following the resignation of its Vice-Chairman, MD, and CEO Varun Berry. Berry, who has been with the company since 2013, announced his departure after over a decade at the helm.

The company's shares fell to Rs 5,947 on the BSE and Rs 5,955 on the NSE. However, the broader market closed in the green, with the BSE Sensex rising 335.97 points and the Nifty gaining 120.60 points.

Rakshit Hargave will assume the role of CEO on December 15, 2025. Until then, executive director and CFO N Venkataraman will serve as interim CEO. Berry's resignation was accepted without requiring the notice period as per his employment contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

 India
2
HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

 India
3
Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

 India
4
IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025