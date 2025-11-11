Leadership Shakeup: Varun Berry Bids Farewell to Britannia

Britannia Industries experienced a downturn in its stock value, closing 3% lower following the resignation of its Vice-Chairman, MD, and CEO Varun Berry. Berry, who has been with the company since 2013, announced his departure after over a decade at the helm.

The company's shares fell to Rs 5,947 on the BSE and Rs 5,955 on the NSE. However, the broader market closed in the green, with the BSE Sensex rising 335.97 points and the Nifty gaining 120.60 points.

Rakshit Hargave will assume the role of CEO on December 15, 2025. Until then, executive director and CFO N Venkataraman will serve as interim CEO. Berry's resignation was accepted without requiring the notice period as per his employment contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)