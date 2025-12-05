Wedding Season Curbs Legislative Duties: Over a Dozen MLAs Absent in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
In a unique predicament, over a dozen MLAs from both treasury and opposition benches skipped the Question Hour in Madhya Pradesh's assembly, citing obligations to attend local weddings. Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya suggested aligning assembly schedules with wedding seasons to address this recurring issue of members' absenteeism.
In an unprecedented occurrence, more than a dozen legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches were absent during the Question Hour of the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Friday. Despite their queries being slated for answers, these MLAs skipped the session, highlighting a clash with local wedding obligations.
Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed the assembly, attributing this mass absenteeism to the peak wedding season. The minister proposed a consideration for future assembly calendars to accommodate such societal commitments, indicating its significance in the lawmakers' constituencies.
Even as Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar called the names of various absent representatives, including Kamleshwar Dodiyar and Kunwar Singh Tekam among others, no responses followed, underscoring the pervasive impact of the wedding season on legislative duties.
