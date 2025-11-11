Balrampur Chini Mills Reports Profit Dip Amid Rising Revenue

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML) witnessed a 20% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2025, with figures dropping to Rs 53.9 crore from Rs 67.2 crore year-on-year attributing the fall to increased tax outflow.

Contrarily, revenue from operations soared by 28.7%, reaching Rs 1,670.8 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the previous year's Rs 1,297.9 crore, BCML reported to the exchanges. The sugar segment revenue touched Rs 1,317 crore, whereas the distillery division marked Rs 405.0 crore, both showcasing significant growth.

Chairman Vivek Saraogi emphasized India's sugar production rebound expectations amid challenges in sugarcane area and stagnant ethanol prices. He highlighted the necessity of revising these prices to secure the sector's fiscal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)